UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Says Mass Production Of Turkey's First Unmanned Fighter Jet Will Start In 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Erdogan Says Mass Production of Turkey's First Unmanned Fighter Jet Will Start in 2023

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2022) Turkey will begin mass producing its first unmanned fighter aircraft Bayraktar Kizilelma in late 2023, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

"Mass production of the indigenous unmanned fighter, Bayraktar Kizilelma, will be launched toward the end of 2023," Erdogan was quoted as saying by state Turkish news agency Anadolu.

Turkey's drone maker Baykar announced the start of Bayraktar Kizilelma ground tests in the country's north earlier in November.

The turbofan engine-powered aircraft reportedly boasts a short take-off and landing capability, which will allow it to operate from small-deck aircraft carriers, such as the Turkish navy's Anadolu amphibious assault ship.

Related Topics

Drone Turkey Tayyip Erdogan November Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

8 hours ago
 Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, L ..

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark

17 hours ago
 PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": R ..

PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah

17 hours ago
 Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

17 hours ago
 Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Cze ..

Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.