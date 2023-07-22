(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by phone the details of the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Erdogan's office said on Friday.

"President (Erdogan) spoke by phone with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine. The two leaders discussed in detail the extension of the Black Sea Grain Corridor Agreement during the call, held upon President Zelenskyy's request. President Erdogan stated that Türkiye makes intensive efforts to ensure that peace prevails," the Turkish president's office tweeted.

On Monday, the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which provided for a humanitarian corridor to allow exports of Ukrainian grain over the past year, expired as Russia did not extend its participation. Moscow has been repeatedly critical of the fact that the deal's provisions pertaining to Russia had not been fulfilled.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that it will consider all ships in the Black Sea that are sailing to Ukrainian ports as potential military cargo carriers starting July 20, adding that flags of countries of such vessels will be considered involved in the conflict on Kiev's side.