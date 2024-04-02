Escalating Violence Engulfs Mexican Election Race
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2024 | 11:51 PM
Two electoral candidates, including an aspiring mayor of one of Mexico's most dangerous cities, were gunned down in a single day as violence escalates weeks before elections, authorities said Tuesday
Celaya, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Two electoral candidates, including an aspiring mayor of one of Mexico's most dangerous cities, were gunned down in a single day as violence escalates weeks before elections, authorities said Tuesday.
The deaths underscored the perils of running for office in the Latin American country, particularly for local-level candidates who frequently fall victim to bloodshed connected to corruption and the multibillion-dollar drugs trade.
Gisela Gaytan, who was campaigning to be mayor of the central city of Celaya, was shot dead in the street on Monday during a visit to meet supporters, the state prosecutor's office said.
The 38-year-old ruling party candidate had said earlier at a press conference that she had asked for protection for her team.
"This is something that has us angry, shocked, in mourning. We are going to suspend campaign activities," said Alma Alcaraz, another candidate with the governing Morena party.
A candidate for a local legislature, Adrian Guerrero, died from injuries he suffered in the same attack, authorities said Tuesday.
Two other people were injured in the shooting in Guanajuato state -- considered the most violent in Mexico due to turf wars between drug cartels.
Across the country, around 30 people seeking election have been murdered since last June, according to research firm Laboratorio Electoral.
The death toll increases to more than 50 people if relatives and other victims of those attacks are counted, the firm says.
- 'Fighting for democracy' -
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador described it as a "sad day" and said that state authorities were not believed to have provided security for Gaytan.
"These events are very regrettable. There are people who are fighting for democracy," he said at his morning news conference.
The country will hold presidential, legislative and local elections on June 2.
Lopez Obrador is barred from seeking reelection because of Mexico's one-term limit.
Guanajuato state governor Diego Sinhue vowed that the latest attack would "not go unpunished."
The wave of violence linked to organized crime in Mexico is impacting politicians from a range of parties.
On Saturday, the mayor of Michoacan's Churumuco municipality, Guillermo Torres, was shot dead at a restaurant.
Also in March, mayoral candidates from the states of Puebla (center), Jalisco (west) and Guerrero (south) were killed.
Mexico has recorded nearly 450,000 murders since launching a controversial anti-drug military operation in 2006, most of them blamed on fighting between criminals, according to official figures.
