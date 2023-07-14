Open Menu

Estonia Extradites Russian National To US On Technology Smuggling Charges - Justice Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2023 | 08:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) Estonia has extradited an alleged Russian FSB officer to the United States, where he will face charges for providing US-made equipment to the Russian defense sector in violation of the existing sanctions and export controls, the US Justice Department announced on Friday.

"(Vadim) Konoshchenok, a Russian citizen and alleged officer with Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), was arrested in Estonia on a provisional arrest warrant issued from the Eastern District of New York and extradited from Estonia to the United States on July 13, 2023," the department said in a press release.

Konoshchenok is scheduled to be arraigned later on Friday before United States Magistrate Judge Ramon E. Reyes, Jr., at the federal courthouse in Brooklyn, New York on an indictment charging him with alleged conspiracy and other charges related to a global procurement and money laundering network on behalf of the Russian government, the release added.

