Estonia Sentences Russian National to 5 Years in Prison for Espionage - Reports

A Russian citizen was sentenced by a Harju county court in Tallinn to five years in prison for espionage, the Postimees newspaper reported on Wednesday

TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) A Russian citizen was sentenced by a Harju county court in Tallinn to five years in prison for espionage, the Postimees newspaper reported on Wednesday.

According to the publication, in May the Estonian Internal Security Service (KAPO) detained a Russian citizen A. A.

, who was charged with espionage against Estonia.

The defendant made a plea deal with the prosecution and was sentenced on August 29, the newspaper said.

KAPO spokeswoman Harrys Puusepp told the newspaper that the details of the charges cannot be disclosed at this time, as KAPO has not yet completed an investigation into all the circumstances surrounding this case.