UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Estonia Sentences Russian National To 5 Years In Prison For Espionage - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 04:59 PM

Estonia Sentences Russian National to 5 Years in Prison for Espionage - Reports

A Russian citizen was sentenced by a Harju county court in Tallinn to five years in prison for espionage, the Postimees newspaper reported on Wednesday

TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) A Russian citizen was sentenced by a Harju county court in Tallinn to five years in prison for espionage, the Postimees newspaper reported on Wednesday.

According to the publication, in May the Estonian Internal Security Service (KAPO) detained a Russian citizen A. A.

, who was charged with espionage against Estonia.

The defendant made a plea deal with the prosecution and was sentenced on August 29, the newspaper said.

KAPO spokeswoman Harrys Puusepp told the newspaper that the details of the charges cannot be disclosed at this time, as KAPO has not yet completed an investigation into all the circumstances surrounding this case.

Related Topics

Russia Tallinn Estonia May August All Court

Recent Stories

Quality pitches to be provided for domestic season ..

8 minutes ago

Govt focusing on trade diversification in engineer ..

9 minutes ago

Tochi Bakhakhail club win Inter-Club Cricket troph ..

38 seconds ago

One Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) SDO d ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Hafiz Hafizur Rehman lauds law enfo ..

2 minutes ago

KP assembly summoned on Thursday

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.