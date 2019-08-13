Estonian Prime Minister Ratas, Von Der Leyen Discuss Projects in Energy Field - Tallinn

(@imziishan)

TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas held a phone conversation with the president-elect of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen and discussed projects in the energy sphere, a statement from the Estonian government said.

"Prime Minister Juri Ratas and Ursula von der Leyen, the future President of the European Commission, discussed cooperation and the future political priorities of the Commission over the phone. They also focused on climate issues and extensive projects in the field of energy and transport infrastructure," the government said on Monday.

Ratas invited von der Leyen to visit Estonia, the statement added.