UrduPoint.com

EU Chief Congratulates Ruto On Winning Kenyan Presidential Race

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2022 | 12:21 AM

EU Chief Congratulates Ruto on Winning Kenyan Presidential Race

European Council President Charles Michel on Tuesday congratulated William Ruto on winning Kenyan presidential election and promised to deepen the European Union's ties with the East African nation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) European Council President Charles Michel on Tuesday congratulated William Ruto on winning Kenyan presidential election and promised to deepen the European Union's ties with the East African nation.

"Congratulations to President-Elect William Ruto of Kenya...

Looking forward to continue our excellent cooperation on regional affairs and deepening EU-Kenya relations," he said on social media.

Kenya's national electoral bureau declared the 55-year-old the country's fifth president on Monday, almost a week after the August 9 polls.

Michel called the vote peaceful and urged Ruto's rivals to use "existing resolution mechanisms," in a hint to Raila Odinga, President Uhuru Kenyatta's preferred successor, who refused to concede his defeat and vowed to contest results in the top court.

Related Topics

Election Resolution Vote Social Media European Union Kenya August Top Court

Recent Stories

Zaman ton helps Pakistan beat Netherlands by 16 ru ..

Zaman ton helps Pakistan beat Netherlands by 16 runs in first ODI

2 minutes ago
 Petroleum prices increased as per OGRA's proposals ..

Petroleum prices increased as per OGRA's proposals: Bilal Kayani

2 minutes ago
 Romanchuk overhauls Paltrinieri to grab 1500m swim ..

Romanchuk overhauls Paltrinieri to grab 1500m swim gold

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad police arrest four suspects for harassin ..

Islamabad police arrest four suspects for harassing foreign tourists

18 minutes ago
 Prices of electricity, oil to be reduced in Octobe ..

Prices of electricity, oil to be reduced in October: Khurram Dastgir

18 minutes ago
 Russian Convent in US Got 'Angry' Letters Over Ukr ..

Russian Convent in US Got 'Angry' Letters Over Ukraine But Monks Praying for All ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.