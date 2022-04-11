UrduPoint.com

EU Foreign Ministers To Discuss New Steps Supporting Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2022 | 04:00 PM

EU foreign ministers to discuss new steps supporting Ukraine

The EU foreign ministers are set to discuss on Monday the bloc's response to the war in Ukraine and the latest developments in the conflict zones of the Middle East at their meeting in Luxembourg

BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :The EU foreign ministers are set to discuss on Monday the bloc's response to the war in Ukraine and the latest developments in the conflict zones of the middle East at their meeting in Luxembourg.

"We are going to discuss how we can support better the Ukrainian people, and how we can support the International Criminal Court's investigation" into alleged war crimes committed in the country, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on the way to the meeting.

He said that during their visit last week to Ukraine with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, they had witnessed "brutal, brutal aggression of Russian troops against the civilian population." Ahead of the ministerial meeting, Dutch top diplomat Wopke Hoekstra hosted a working breakfast with the participation of his EU counterparts and Ukrainian prosecutor Iryna Venicetova who joined by a video link to discuss how to hold accountable those committing these crimes.

"Member states are truly committed to making sure justice is being done given the horrible images and clear crimes that we have all seen on television, that are truly appalling," Hoekstra told reporters after the working breakfast.

The International Criminal Court's Prosecutor-General Karim Khan will also join the ministers for a part of the main discussion.

The EU foreign ministers will also assess options on continuing with sanctions against Russia.

However, a decision is not expected at the meeting because member states remain deeply divided on introducing an embargo on Russian energy imports.

The ministers will also discuss further military aid of lethal weapons to Ukraine following Borrell's proposal on adding another �500 million (about $544 million) support to the already allocated �1 billion (about $1.09 billion).

"I am afraid that the war will increase in the next days in Donbas," Borrell warned. The top diplomats will also discuss the situation in other conflict zones, such as Libya, Mali, and Yemen, as well as the bloc's development aid and investment plans across the globe.

"Everybody has to face the consequences of this war," Borrell said, hinting at the worldwide consequences of rising energy and food prices. The EU has imposed five sets of sanctions on Moscow since the beginning of the war on Feb. 24.

The restrictive measures targeted 1002 individuals and 32 entities in total, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, oligarchs, and military officers.

The EU has also banned coal imports and luxury goods exports to Russia, as well as barring Russian and Belarusian banks from operating in the SWIFT international banking system.

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Yemen Visit Mali Luxembourg Vladimir Putin Libya Middle East Criminals TV All From Top Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

ICC declares Babar Azam as player of the month

ICC declares Babar Azam as player of the month

14 seconds ago
 Qasim Suri says threat letter will be sent to CJP ..

Qasim Suri says threat letter will be sent to CJP as NA session begins

25 minutes ago
 Pakistani rupee gains against US dollar in interba ..

Pakistani rupee gains against US dollar in interbank

42 minutes ago
 PTI to win next elections with two-third majority: ..

PTI to win next elections with two-third majority: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan

3 minutes ago
 PTI decides to resign from National Assembly

PTI decides to resign from National Assembly

1 hour ago
 South Africa v Bangladesh 2nd Test scoreboard

South Africa v Bangladesh 2nd Test scoreboard

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.