EU Mission in Armenia Opens Fourth Operational Hub in Country - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The European Union observation mission in Armenia said on Wednesday its fourth operational center opened in the country, which has become the second hub in Syunik Region bordering Azerbaijan.

"Today, (EU mission in Armenia head) Markus Ritter cut the ribbon at the operational hub in Kapan jointly with (EU mission) Deputy Head Jan Plesinger and Governor of (Armenian province) Syunik Robert Ghukasyan," the mission tweeted.

The mission plans to open a total of six operational hubs in Armenia to conduct its observation patrols.

Ritter said at the opening ceremony that the next two hubs will open in the town of Ijevan in Tavush Province and in Yeghegnadzor in Vayots Dzor Province in the near future.

The mission's head expressed hope that the new office in Kapan will have a positive impact on the peace process in the region.

The three existing operational centers are located in Martuni in Gegharkunik Province, Jermuk in Vayots Dzor Province, and in Goris in Syunik Province.

On February 20, the EU announced the launch of its civilian mission on the Armenian side of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The stated purpose of the mission is to promote stability and facilitate conditions conducive to the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The mission has a total of 100 personnel, including some 50 unarmed observers.