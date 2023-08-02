Open Menu

EU Mission In Armenia Opens Fourth Operational Hub In Country - Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2023 | 07:44 PM

EU Mission in Armenia Opens Fourth Operational Hub in Country - Statement

The European Union observation mission in Armenia said on Wednesday its fourth operational center opened in the country, which has become the second hub in Syunik Region bordering Azerbaijan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The European Union observation mission in Armenia said on Wednesday its fourth operational center opened in the country, which has become the second hub in Syunik Region bordering Azerbaijan.

"Today, (EU mission in Armenia head) Markus Ritter cut the ribbon at the operational hub in Kapan jointly with (EU mission) Deputy Head Jan Plesinger and Governor of (Armenian province) Syunik Robert Ghukasyan," the mission tweeted.

The mission plans to open a total of six operational hubs in Armenia to conduct its observation patrols.

Ritter said at the opening ceremony that the next two hubs will open in the town of Ijevan in Tavush Province and in Yeghegnadzor in Vayots Dzor Province in the near future.

The mission's head expressed hope that the new office in Kapan will have a positive impact on the peace process in the region.

The three existing operational centers are located in Martuni in Gegharkunik Province, Jermuk in Vayots Dzor Province, and in Goris in Syunik Province.

On February 20, the EU announced the launch of its civilian mission on the Armenian side of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The stated purpose of the mission is to promote stability and facilitate conditions conducive to the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The mission has a total of 100 personnel, including some 50 unarmed observers.

Related Topics

Governor European Union Ijevan Yeghegnadzor Kapan Armenia Azerbaijan Hub February Border

Recent Stories

UAE President and Jordanian King discuss bilateral ..

UAE President and Jordanian King discuss bilateral relations and regional develo ..

2 minutes ago
 China to always stand firm with Pakistan regardles ..

China to always stand firm with Pakistan regardless of int'l landscape: Xi

17 minutes ago
 Intelligence Coordination Committee meeting chaire ..

Intelligence Coordination Committee meeting chaired by DC Lower Dir

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner for arrangements in view of possible ..

Commissioner for arrangements in view of possible flood

5 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Arabic Language Award allocate ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Arabic Language Award allocates over AED2.8mn for seventh-ed ..

32 minutes ago
 Pak Shaheens outplay Melbourne Stars

Pak Shaheens outplay Melbourne Stars

5 minutes ago
Beijing breaks 140-year-old rainfall record

Beijing breaks 140-year-old rainfall record

5 minutes ago
 11 ASIs promoted in Faislabad

11 ASIs promoted in Faislabad

5 minutes ago
 Children of LWMC's workers now can learn modern sk ..

Children of LWMC's workers now can learn modern skills, MoU with PSDF

34 minutes ago
 Faith Pavilion at COP28 will unite everyone to tac ..

Faith Pavilion at COP28 will unite everyone to tackle climate change head-on: Na ..

47 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on Fujairah Adventur ..

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on Fujairah Adventures team&#039;s plans, projects

1 hour ago
 Int'l workshop on development of animal disease mo ..

Int'l workshop on development of animal disease models kicks off

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World