Open Menu

Open Kutchery To Be Held On May 14 At Kamber

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2024 | 10:15 PM

Open kutchery to be held on May 14 at Kamber

On the special instructions of the Provincial Ombudsman of Sindh, Regional Director Provincial Ombudsman Larkana Ali Akbar Jagirani will hold an open court at District Accounts Office Kamber-Shahdadkot @ Kamber on May 14 at 11 am to resolve the complaints of government employees, retired government servants and common-men

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) On the special instructions of the Provincial Ombudsman of Sindh, Regional Director Provincial Ombudsman Larkana Ali Akbar Jagirani will hold an open court at District Accounts Office Kamber-Shahdadkot @ Kamber on May 14 at 11 am to resolve the complaints of government employees, retired government servants and common-men.

The cases pending in the district accounts office of Kamber-Shahdadkot civil servants and the general public, their remaining arrears and other matters will be resolved by consideration. People have been instructed to participate in the discussion to solve the problems.

The district accounts officer Kamber-Shahdadkot has been directed to complete the necessary arrangements in that regard.

Related Topics

Sindh Larkana May Government Court

Recent Stories

Jacaranda flowers bring natural beauty to Capital

Jacaranda flowers bring natural beauty to Capital

13 seconds ago
 Four matches decided in National Challenge Cup

Four matches decided in National Challenge Cup

14 seconds ago
 Macron floats Ukraine troop deployment if frontlin ..

Macron floats Ukraine troop deployment if frontline breached

15 seconds ago
 BISE Larkana annual examinations-2024 of SSC Part- ..

BISE Larkana annual examinations-2024 of SSC Part-I & II commence

18 seconds ago
 PM for enhancing bilateral cooperation with Azerba ..

PM for enhancing bilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan in various areas

7 minutes ago
 Rai Mumtaz declared PO in corruption case

Rai Mumtaz declared PO in corruption case

3 minutes ago
Biden says 'order must prevail' on US campuses ami ..

Biden says 'order must prevail' on US campuses amid protests

3 minutes ago
 Committee holds former PCB director responsible fo ..

Committee holds former PCB director responsible for Ihsanullah’s aggravated in ..

7 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM calls on Governor Malik Wali Khan

Balochistan CM calls on Governor Malik Wali Khan

3 minutes ago
 AJK legislature green lights Rs. 9.120 billion wel ..

AJK legislature green lights Rs. 9.120 billion welfare fund

4 seconds ago
 Finance minister chairs 1st meeting of ministerial ..

Finance minister chairs 1st meeting of ministerial committee on resource mobiliz ..

7 seconds ago
 Court gives last chance to Gill for appearance

Court gives last chance to Gill for appearance

9 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan