Open kutchery to be held on May 14 at Kamber

On the special instructions of the Provincial Ombudsman of Sindh, Regional Director Provincial Ombudsman Larkana Ali Akbar Jagirani will hold an open court at District Accounts Office Kamber-Shahdadkot @ Kamber on May 14 at 11 am to resolve the complaints of government employees, retired government servants and common-men

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) On the special instructions of the Provincial Ombudsman of Sindh, Regional Director Provincial Ombudsman Larkana Ali Akbar Jagirani will hold an open court at District Accounts Office Kamber-Shahdadkot @ Kamber on May 14 at 11 am to resolve the complaints of government employees, retired government servants and common-men.

The cases pending in the district accounts office of Kamber-Shahdadkot civil servants and the general public, their remaining arrears and other matters will be resolved by consideration. People have been instructed to participate in the discussion to solve the problems.

The district accounts officer Kamber-Shahdadkot has been directed to complete the necessary arrangements in that regard.