Open Kutchery To Be Held On May 14 At Kamber
Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2024 | 10:15 PM
On the special instructions of the Provincial Ombudsman of Sindh, Regional Director Provincial Ombudsman Larkana Ali Akbar Jagirani will hold an open court at District Accounts Office Kamber-Shahdadkot @ Kamber on May 14 at 11 am to resolve the complaints of government employees, retired government servants and common-men
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) On the special instructions of the Provincial Ombudsman of Sindh, Regional Director Provincial Ombudsman Larkana Ali Akbar Jagirani will hold an open court at District Accounts Office Kamber-Shahdadkot @ Kamber on May 14 at 11 am to resolve the complaints of government employees, retired government servants and common-men.
The cases pending in the district accounts office of Kamber-Shahdadkot civil servants and the general public, their remaining arrears and other matters will be resolved by consideration. People have been instructed to participate in the discussion to solve the problems.
The district accounts officer Kamber-Shahdadkot has been directed to complete the necessary arrangements in that regard.
Recent Stories
Jacaranda flowers bring natural beauty to Capital
Four matches decided in National Challenge Cup
Macron floats Ukraine troop deployment if frontline breached
BISE Larkana annual examinations-2024 of SSC Part-I & II commence
PM for enhancing bilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan in various areas
Rai Mumtaz declared PO in corruption case
Biden says 'order must prevail' on US campuses amid protests
Committee holds former PCB director responsible for Ihsanullah’s aggravated in ..
Balochistan CM calls on Governor Malik Wali Khan
AJK legislature green lights Rs. 9.120 billion welfare fund
Finance minister chairs 1st meeting of ministerial committee on resource mobiliz ..
Court gives last chance to Gill for appearance
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jacaranda flowers bring natural beauty to Capital13 seconds ago
-
PM for enhancing bilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan in various areas7 minutes ago
-
Rai Mumtaz declared PO in corruption case3 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM calls on Governor Malik Wali Khan3 minutes ago
-
Finance minister chairs 1st meeting of ministerial committee on resource mobilization7 seconds ago
-
Court gives last chance to Gill for appearance9 seconds ago
-
Islam guarantees rights of minorities: Abdul Khabeer Azad47 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti directs to start work of South Balochistan’s pending development package47 minutes ago
-
29 receive certificates of “persons with disabilities”47 minutes ago
-
PHP checked 1.80m people on highways through e-Police Post app47 minutes ago
-
IGP attends funeral prayers for martyred constable47 minutes ago
-
Sindh cabinet approves introduction of Premium Number Plates for vehicles1 hour ago