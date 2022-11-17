UrduPoint.com

EU Parliament Allocates $743Mln To Member States Affected By 2021 Natural Disasters

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2022 | 06:56 PM

The European Parliament on Thursday approved 720 million euros ($743 million) to assist seven member states in tackling the consequences of the 2021 natural disasters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The European Parliament on Thursday approved 720 million Euros ($743 million) to assist seven member states in tackling the consequences of the 2021 natural disasters.

"On Thursday, MEPs (members of the European Parliament) approved nearly 720 million in EU Solidarity Fund aid following natural disasters in seven EU countries in 2021," the parliament said in a statement.

The funds will be allocated to Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria and Luxembourg, which were damaged by floods in July 2021, the parliament said, adding that earthquake-damaged Greece and Spain, which suffered from a volcano eruption in 2021, will also receive aid.

According to the parliament, the top three aid receivers are Germany, with a $633 million aid package, Belgium with $90.6 million and Spain with $9.8 million.

In July 2021, heavy rains hit most of western Europe, causing deadly floods in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria and Luxembourg. In fall 2021, the Greek island of Crete suffered from several earthquakes over 6.0 in magnitude, while on September 19, 2021 the Spanish island of La Palma suffered the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano.

