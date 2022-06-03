UrduPoint.com

EU Publishes New Russia Sanctions In Official Journal

Published June 03, 2022

EU Publishes New Russia Sanctions in Official Journal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) The European Union published information about the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, that includes the oil embargo and the SWIFT ban of Sberbank, in its official journal on Friday.

The union updated its personal sanctions list, and it now includes retired Olympic gymnast Alina Kabaeva, who allegedly has personal ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Moreover, the EU imposed sanctions against family members of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov and co-founder of Yandex Arkady Volozh.

The sanctions are also imposed against several Russian entities, including Ulyanovsk automobile Plant (UAZ), vehicle developer KAMAZ and aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi.

