EU Reinstates COVID-19 Travel Restrictions for Argentina, Australia, Canada

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) The European Union on Monday temporarily suspended unrestricted non-essential travel from Argentina, Australia and Canada, citing the epidemiological situation in those countries.

"Following a review under the recommendation on the gradual lifting of the temporary restrictions on non-essential travel into the EU, the Council updated the list of countries, special administrative regions and other entities and territorial authorities for which travel restrictions should be lifted. In particular Argentina, Australia and Canada were removed from the list," the European Council said.

After the revision, the EU green list included 14 countries and territories. The Council specified that China being listed is conditional upon reciprocity.

The EU initiated its list for a gradual lifting of travel restrictions based on the status of the pandemic in June 2020, updating it every two weeks. Last May, criteria were expanded to reflect vaccination progress and prevalence of new variants. The recommendation is not legally binding, although member-states are not allowed to lift travel restrictions for countries before they appear on the list.