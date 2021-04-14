UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU To Borrow $957Bln Until 2026 To Fund Recovery - Budget Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 04:30 PM

EU to Borrow $957Bln Until 2026 to Fund Recovery - Budget Commissioner

The European Commission will borrow 800 billion euros ($957 billion) until 2026 in order to fund the union's response to the coronavirus pandemic and build a greener, more digital and more resilient future, EU budget commissioner Johannes Hahn said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The European Commission will borrow 800 billion Euros ($957 billion) until 2026 in order to fund the union's response to the coronavirus pandemic and build a greener, more digital and more resilient future, EU budget commissioner Johannes Hahn said on Wednesday.

"We have a window of opportunity between now and 2026 to manage Europe's recovery and to boost, to modernize the European recovery via the green and digital transition. Let us not waste this time," he told a press conference in Brussels.

The senior EU official said that the pandemic-driven financial headwinds required action on all fronts.

"I appeal, therefore, to those member states which have not yet ratified their own resources decision to speed up the process," Hahn added.

The commission will be borrowing on average roughly 150 billion euros a year, which will make the European Union one of the largest issuers in euro. It expects the new borrowing to strengthen the international role of the bloc's single Currency. All borrowing will be repaid by 2058.

Related Topics

Europe Budget European Union Brussels Euro All Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat is excited for beautiful moments of ..

10 seconds ago

Training Centers for Sabotage Units Deployed in Uk ..

3 minutes ago

MNAs call on Omar Ayub, discuss gas issue in Karac ..

3 minutes ago

Ex-Zimbabwe cricket captain Heath Streak banned 8 ..

3 minutes ago

Pesco holds E.Katchery to address consumers' compl ..

3 minutes ago

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.