EU Wants to Boost Mandates of Health Care Authorities to Resist Crises - Commissioner

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The European Union wants to expand the mandate of pan-European health care authorities to counteract crises more efficiently, Health and food Safety Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said on Friday.

"On the 11th of November, we will be presenting our first step toward the European health union, presenting with stronger mandates for ECDC [European Center for Disease Prevention and Control] and the European Medicines Agency in order to improve their crisis-response capacity," Kyriakides said following an online meeting of EU health ministers.

She has added that the current COVID-19 crisis also brings an opportunity to create a more secure and prepared Europe.

The ECDC has confirmed a total of 6,930,071 coronavirus cases in Europe, including 217,104 fatalities.