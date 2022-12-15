UrduPoint.com

European Council Approves Granting Bosnia And Herzegovina Status Of Candidate Country

European Council Approves Granting Bosnia and Herzegovina Status of Candidate Country

At the summit in Brussels, the leaders of the EU states officially approved the granting of the status of a candidate country to Bosnia and Herzegovina, according to the summit's conclusions.

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) At the summit in Brussels, the leaders of the EU states officially approved the granting of the status of a candidate country to Bosnia and Herzegovina, according to the summit's conclusions.

"The European Council endorses the Council conclusions of 13 December 2022 on Enlargement and Stabilisation and Association Process, and agrees to grant the status of candidate country to Bosnia and Herzegovina," the document says.

