European Tourists Enjoy Tours In Beijing Under New Visa-free Policy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2024 | 02:40 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) A group of 350 European tourists visited Beijing after arriving in Shanghai on a German cruise.

Maximilian, a 21-year-old from Germany who is part of the tour group, described this trip as "fantastic" and expressed eagerness to explore more Chinese cities in the future.

"It feels like I was in a dream," he said, adding that when he was a child, he had hoped to see the Great Wall of China in person one day. "I finally came to the Great Wall, where every brick carries history, and I will remember this journey in the future."

"It's nice to see very interesting buildings and temples here.

Everything was great," said Jutta, another tourist from Germany.

"We meticulously prepared a range of half-day, full-day, and evening tour packages imbued with Chinese cultural essence," said Hu Jiying, deputy general manager of CYTS International travel Co., Ltd., which is responsible for the reception of these tourists.

The cruise carrying over 1,000 German-speaking tourists arrived in Shanghai last Tuesday. On Tuesday night, some tourists arrived in Beijing by high-speed train and returned to Shanghai after their tours in Beijing the next day.

