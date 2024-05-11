Eurovision In Gaza's Shadow As Israel Competes In Final
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2024 | 11:50 AM
Malmö, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) The Eurovision Song Contest final gets underway in Sweden's Malmo on Saturday with thousands of protesters expected to culminate a week of tensions surrounding Israel's participation during the Gaza war.
Israel ranks with Croatia and Switzerland as one of the bookmakers' favourites to succeed Sweden and take home the colourful and kitschy competition watched by more than a hundred million people.
Police say up to 20,000 demonstrators are expected to rally against Israel's participation in Malmo, whose more than 360,000 inhabitants represent 186 nationalities, many from the middle East.
Sweden's third-largest city is also expecting up to 100,000 fans from 90 countries, on the 50th anniversary of iconic pop group ABBA's Eurovision win with "Waterloo".
The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which oversees the event, confirmed in March the participation of Israel's contestant Eden Golan, despite calls for her exclusion from thousands of musicians around the world.
More recently, nine of the acts, seven of whom are finalists, have called for a lasting ceasefire in Gaza.
Recent Stories
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024
Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health
3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered
Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season
Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as Punjab Governor
DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela
Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecoms disruptions
Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders
Ulema, Mashaykh call for political accountability, collaboration for Pakistan's ..
More Stories From World
-
Golf: All-time list of major golf winners5 minutes ago
-
First 'extreme' solar storm in 20 years brings spectacular auroras5 minutes ago
-
Early warning forecast systems to be deployed in Pakistan's northern mountainous areas16 minutes ago
-
French art group uses brainwaves and AI to recreate landscapes35 minutes ago
-
Zendaya: a superstar, not a challenger35 minutes ago
-
First 'extreme' solar storm in 20 years brings spectacular auroras36 minutes ago
-
Douyin Pakistan Pavilion to promote Pak-China trade, cultural exchanges55 minutes ago
-
Golf: PGA Championship past 10 winners55 minutes ago
-
Train crash in Argentine capital sends nearly 60 to hospitals55 minutes ago
-
Early warning forecast systems to be deployed in mountains areas1 hour ago
-
'Hell' is even more real in this year's MLS Ohio derby3 hours ago
-
Golf: PGA Wells Fargo Championship scores3 hours ago