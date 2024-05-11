Open Menu

Eurovision In Gaza's Shadow As Israel Competes In Final

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Eurovision in Gaza's shadow as Israel competes in final

Malmö, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) The Eurovision Song Contest final gets underway in Sweden's Malmo on Saturday with thousands of protesters expected to culminate a week of tensions surrounding Israel's participation during the Gaza war.

Israel ranks with Croatia and Switzerland as one of the bookmakers' favourites to succeed Sweden and take home the colourful and kitschy competition watched by more than a hundred million people.

Police say up to 20,000 demonstrators are expected to rally against Israel's participation in Malmo, whose more than 360,000 inhabitants represent 186 nationalities, many from the middle East.

Sweden's third-largest city is also expecting up to 100,000 fans from 90 countries, on the 50th anniversary of iconic pop group ABBA's Eurovision win with "Waterloo".

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which oversees the event, confirmed in March the participation of Israel's contestant Eden Golan, despite calls for her exclusion from thousands of musicians around the world.

More recently, nine of the acts, seven of whom are finalists, have called for a lasting ceasefire in Gaza.

Related Topics

World Police Israel Gaza Waterloo Switzerland Sweden Croatia Middle East March Event From Million

Recent Stories

Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

58 minutes ago
 World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and ec ..

Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health

3 hours ago
 3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

12 hours ago
Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season

Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season

12 hours ago
 Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as ..

Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as Punjab Governor

12 hours ago
 DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbel ..

DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela

12 hours ago
 Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecom ..

Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecoms disruptions

12 hours ago
 Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders

Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders

12 hours ago
 Ulema, Mashaykh call for political accountability, ..

Ulema, Mashaykh call for political accountability, collaboration for Pakistan's ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World