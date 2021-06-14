EVENTS TO FOLLOW ON JUNE 14

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 10:10 AM

Penny Lukito, head of the Indonesian food and Drug Authority (BPOM) on Monday will arrive in Russia to discuss the issue of registering the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V for emergency use in the country.

The heads of states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will meet in Brussels on Monday to discuss modern challenges, international issues, and the overall agenda of the alliance for the decade.

After the NATO summit, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend a meeting with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for talks on climate change, response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and fostering bilateral economic ties among other issues.

The UN Security Council will hold consultations on the UN Disengagement Observer Force in the Golan Heights (UNDOF) on Monday in New York.

The UNDOF was established in 1974 to support the implementation of an immediate ceasefire between Syria and Israel. Its mandate expires on June 30.

EcoSummit 2021, serving as a forum to exchange and address climate-related topics, will be held online on Monday in Queensland, Australia.

A Japanese court is due to kick off hearings on the case involving US citizens Michael Taylor and his son Peter indicted for helping former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn jump bail in Japan and escape to Lebanon in 2019.

The suspects are accused of having smuggled Ghosn out of his home in Tokyo in a musical instrument case. A private jet flew him to Turkey and then to his childhood home in Lebanon. Ghosn, who was arrested on charges of financial wrongdoing, said he had escaped political persecution.

Alejandro Mayorkas, head for the US Department of Homeland Security, will visit Mexico on June 14-15 for meetings with the country's government officials.

