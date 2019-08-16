UrduPoint.com
Ex-Kyrgyz Leader Atambayev To Remain In Pre-Trial Detention Facility Until Aug 26 - Lawyer

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 11:43 AM

The Bishkek City Court ruled on Friday to keep former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev in a pre-trial detention facility until August 26, turning down the defense's appeal, his lawyer Sergey Slesarev told Sputnik

A district court placed the ex-president in the detention facility of the State Committee for National Security until August 26 on August 8, when Atambayev surrendered to law enforcers after a prolonged storming of his residence. Slesarev appealed the decision in the City Court on Tuesday.

The court held a hearing on the matter at the State Committee on Friday.

"The pre-trial restriction for the president remains the same. He will be in custody until [August] 26. We see this as another illegal decision," Slesarev said.

Atambayev, who ruled the country from December 2011 to November 2017, is suspected of being involved in 12 criminal cases, including murder, corruption, forgery, abuse of power and staging mass unrest. He has denied all accusations as politically motivated.

