UrduPoint.com

Ex-Trump Chief Of Staff Meadows Agrees To Cooperate With Jan. 6 House Probe - Chairman

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 10:59 PM

Ex-Trump Chief of Staff Meadows Agrees to Cooperate With Jan. 6 House Probe - Chairman

Former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has provided records to the US House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot and agreed to appear for a deposition, committee chairman Bennie Thompson said on Tuesday in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has provided records to the US House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot and agreed to appear for a deposition, committee chairman Bennie Thompson said on Tuesday in a statement.

"Mr. Meadows has been engaging with the Select Committee through his attorney.

He has produced records to the committee and will soon appear for an initial deposition," Thompson said.

Meadows is one of a number of former Trump officials who have been subpoenaed by the committee as part of its probe into the January 6 incident at the US Capitol, including former Trump advisor Steve Bannon, who currently faces two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with the subpoena that ordered him to provide testimony before the committee.

Related Topics

Trump Thompson January Congress

Recent Stories

FIFA Sets Up Integrity Task Force for Arab Cup 202 ..

FIFA Sets Up Integrity Task Force for Arab Cup 2021 - Organization

1 minute ago
 First US Drug Overdose Prevention Center Opens in ..

First US Drug Overdose Prevention Center Opens in New York City - Mayor

1 minute ago
 Famed Austrian Maker of Mozartkugel Sweets Files f ..

Famed Austrian Maker of Mozartkugel Sweets Files for Bankruptcy

1 minute ago
 Biden Signs Four Bills Into Law That Will Provide ..

Biden Signs Four Bills Into Law That Will Provide Additional Veteran Benefits

1 minute ago
 Admiral Radakin Takes Over From General Carter As ..

Admiral Radakin Takes Over From General Carter As UKs Chief of Defense Staff

5 minutes ago
 NATO Foreign Ministers Say Russia Should 'Stop Esc ..

NATO Foreign Ministers Say Russia Should 'Stop Escalation' on Border With Ukrain ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.