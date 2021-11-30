Ex-Trump Chief of Staff Meadows Agrees to Cooperate With Jan. 6 House Probe - Chairman

Former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has provided records to the US House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot and agreed to appear for a deposition, committee chairman Bennie Thompson said on Tuesday in a statement

"Mr. Meadows has been engaging with the Select Committee through his attorney.

He has produced records to the committee and will soon appear for an initial deposition," Thompson said.

Meadows is one of a number of former Trump officials who have been subpoenaed by the committee as part of its probe into the January 6 incident at the US Capitol, including former Trump advisor Steve Bannon, who currently faces two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with the subpoena that ordered him to provide testimony before the committee.