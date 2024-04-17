Exhausted Ukrainian soldiers fight on or 'the war is over'

Kramatorsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Sapper Lubomyr lost his leg after stepping on a mine in eastern Ukraine last year, but is now back on the front helping fight Russian forces.

The blast left a mental and physical toll on the 103rd brigade serviceman but did not dent his resolve.

"A little bit of you is gone. You look and think differently. You feel more fear," the 31-year-old said.

"But we have to keep working."

Faced with delays to Western aid and a shortage of manpower, Ukraine has ceded ground to Russian forces since late last year.

Soldiers like Lubomyr have returned to the front as they believe letting up now would leave the road open for a reinvigorated Russia, which is seeking to press its battlefield advantage.

"If Russia stops shooting, the war is over. If we stop shooting, we're screwed," Lubomyr summed up, not disclosing his last name for security reasons.