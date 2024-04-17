Open Menu

Exhausted Ukrainian Soldiers Fight On Or 'the War Is Over'

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Exhausted Ukrainian soldiers fight on or 'the war is over'

Kramatorsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Sapper Lubomyr lost his leg after stepping on a mine in eastern Ukraine last year, but is now back on the front helping fight Russian forces.

The blast left a mental and physical toll on the 103rd brigade serviceman but did not dent his resolve.

"A little bit of you is gone. You look and think differently. You feel more fear," the 31-year-old said.

"But we have to keep working."

Faced with delays to Western aid and a shortage of manpower, Ukraine has ceded ground to Russian forces since late last year.

Soldiers like Lubomyr have returned to the front as they believe letting up now would leave the road open for a reinvigorated Russia, which is seeking to press its battlefield advantage.

"If Russia stops shooting, the war is over. If we stop shooting, we're screwed," Lubomyr summed up, not disclosing his last name for security reasons.

Related Topics

Shortage Ukraine Russia Road

Recent Stories

Babar Azam might be rested during T20I series agai ..

Babar Azam might be rested during T20I series against Kiwis: Pakistan head coach

2 hours ago
 vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photogr ..

Vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photography and Premium Design

2 hours ago
 Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s ec ..

Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s economic reforms

2 hours ago
 Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islama ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islamabad

3 hours ago
 NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana referen ..

NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana reference

3 hours ago
 US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst chal ..

US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over r ..

Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid

17 hours ago
 France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

17 hours ago
 UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West ..

UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank

17 hours ago
 COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in va ..

COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors

17 hours ago

More Stories From World