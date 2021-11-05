UrduPoint.com

Expert Warns On The Perils Of Climate Anxiety

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 08:57 PM

Expert warns on the perils of climate anxiety

Climate change is harming people's mental wellbeing and the impact will only get worse, warned psychologist Garret Barnwell, who authored a report on the subject

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Climate change is harming people's mental wellbeing and the impact will only get worse, warned psychologist Garret Barnwell, who authored a report on the subject.

Barnwell has for years worked with communities struggling with environmental problems, said people in poorer countries like South Africa where inequalities are vast are even more vulnerable to climate anxiety.

His report, "The Psychological Mental Health Consequences of Climate Change in South Africa" was released in September.

AFP sat down with Barnwell in the Wilds Nature Reserve in the middle of an upmarket Johannesburg suburb to speak about climate anxiety.

His answers have been condensed and edited for clarity.

- What is climate anxiety? - Climate anxiety came to prominence in the last couple of years. This term has been very useful especially to gain attention for anger, anxiety, a sense of grief, fear or worry.

However, it's a lot more complicated in the Global South... we live in places where there are multiple social injustices, it's not only climate change that is experienced.

(It can be) an amplifier of a lot of other social injustices, so in that sense, we do need to think about how it's being framed.

- What are the psychological impacts of climate change? - First the direct impacts, like natural disasters, the second (is) witnessing someone else suffering.

The anticipation of something happening, this is where climate anxiety comes in.

These things aren't separate, so they actually accumulate across the lifespan.

Most people will experience several different things; they'll witness other people suffering, they might go through their own kind of troubles and anticipate a future that may not be viable to some.

- How do young people experience climate change? - (They) are experiencing multiple adverse events, they're not only psychological, but they're actually material events that have dramatic impacts on daily living.

For instance, the floods in Beira in Mozambique, we've also had historical droughts in South Africa, Cape Town was one of the first cities in the world to have been threatened to go completely dry.

These events in the Global South, they're not novel and have dramatic impacts on everyone.

Whether it be a natural disaster or storm surges, you have kids' schools being interrupted, anxieties of routine being broken.

They may feel anxious, hopeless or despairing, some may not know what's going on but live in a life with relative deprivation, compared to before.

(Climate change could exacerbate) already existing wounds in society, especially in a country like South Africa has a higher level of inequality.

It's going to create major insecurity in daily living.

- How is this anxiety is related to government inaction? - It's knowing that the adult world isn't doing what is necessary to avert the crisis.

Young people are really reliant on the adult world for care, for making the right decisions, (so) when you see the adult world not doing something, that creates a sense of institutional betrayal.

- How do you counsel youth with such anxieties? We need to be careful of framing it as a mental illness, (but take the) anxiety as a warning bell.

Some people do experience significant distress, which can result in destructive behaviour, excessive alcohol use or self-harm, and suicide.

The solution isn't necessarily therapy, although therapy can be supportive to the process, we need political action.

I think often there is a 'paternalisation' that takes place, where we think kids can't handle the information, but in fact, they're very aware of it.

If we mirror the kind of actions that can take place, connecting to various things in one city or town or village, that is kind of pro-environmental, not only validating people's feelings in what we say but also in what we do.

Related Topics

Storm World Threatened Suicide Young Beira Johannesburg Cape Town South Africa Mozambique May September Government

Recent Stories

Ecuador president calls for US anti-drug funding

Ecuador president calls for US anti-drug funding

3 minutes ago
 PTI believes in uniform development: Usman Buzdar ..

PTI believes in uniform development: Usman Buzdar

3 minutes ago
 Russian diplomat found dead outside embassy in Ber ..

Russian diplomat found dead outside embassy in Berlin

3 minutes ago
 Firmino faces 'more than four weeks out' with hams ..

Firmino faces 'more than four weeks out' with hamstring injury

3 minutes ago
 Macron's ex-bodyguard sentenced for assaulting dem ..

Macron's ex-bodyguard sentenced for assaulting demonstrators

34 minutes ago
 Million dollar Counter-Strike Majors back live bef ..

Million dollar Counter-Strike Majors back live before esport fans

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.