Experts caution against underestimating "indolent tumors"

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Health experts have warned against underestimating the risks of "indolent tumors" as China observes its 30th "National Anti-Cancer Week" from April 15-21.

Certain cancers, which exhibit relatively slower growth, less invasiveness and a lower likelihood of metastasis compared to typical malignant tumors, are termed "indolent tumors." Examples include the majority of differentiated thyroid cancers and prostate cancer.

Experts cautioned that while patients with "indolent tumors" tend to have relatively high survival rates, such tumors should still not be underestimated.

In some cases, even indolent tumors may transform into more invasive forms, especially when the tumor environment changes or more genetic mutations accumulate. Therefore, the key is early screening, early detection, and early treatment, according to experts.

Thanks to the continued promotion of cancer screening, early diagnosis and treatment in China, more "indolent tumors" are being detected early, enabling early intervention and improving patient survival rates.