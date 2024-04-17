Experts Caution Against Underestimating "indolent Tumors"
Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2024 | 12:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Health experts have warned against underestimating the risks of "indolent tumors" as China observes its 30th "National Anti-Cancer Week" from April 15-21.
Certain cancers, which exhibit relatively slower growth, less invasiveness and a lower likelihood of metastasis compared to typical malignant tumors, are termed "indolent tumors." Examples include the majority of differentiated thyroid cancers and prostate cancer.
Experts cautioned that while patients with "indolent tumors" tend to have relatively high survival rates, such tumors should still not be underestimated.
In some cases, even indolent tumors may transform into more invasive forms, especially when the tumor environment changes or more genetic mutations accumulate. Therefore, the key is early screening, early detection, and early treatment, according to experts.
Thanks to the continued promotion of cancer screening, early diagnosis and treatment in China, more "indolent tumors" are being detected early, enabling early intervention and improving patient survival rates.
Recent Stories
US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024
Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid
France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF
UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank
COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors
Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024
PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: Senator Talal Chaudhry
Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'
Hub rally on April 28
Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of close cooperation: Prime Ministe ..
More Stories From World
-
China prepares to launch Shenzhou-18 crewed spaceship9 minutes ago
-
Singapore's key exports shrink further in March9 minutes ago
-
China's gigantic telescope detects over 900 new pulsars9 minutes ago
-
Chinese shares open higher Wednesday9 minutes ago
-
Classic Peking Opera films set for screening in Beijing20 minutes ago
-
Australia's Great Barrier Reef hit by record bleaching29 minutes ago
-
Wine growers 'on tip of Africa' race to adapt to climate change50 minutes ago
-
Croatia votes after bitter PM-president fight1 hour ago
-
ASML profits, bookings down amid China chip spat1 hour ago
-
Tokyo stocks open higher2 hours ago
-
US House leader faces backlash over Ukraine, Israel aid proposal2 hours ago
-
Australia unveils new defence strategy, with eye on China's 'coercive tactics'2 hours ago