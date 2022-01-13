UrduPoint.com

Experts Rule Bekmansurov Who Staged Shooting Attack In Perm University Sane - Bastrykin

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2022 | 01:41 PM

Experts Rule Bekmansurov Who Staged Shooting Attack in Perm University Sane - Bastrykin

A psychological and psychiatric examination has ruled that Timur Bekmansurov, who staged a shooting attack in a Perm university, is sane, Russian Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) A psychological and psychiatric examination has ruled that Timur Bekmansurov, who staged a shooting attack in a Perm university, is sane, Russian Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin told Sputnik.

"The Russian Investigative Committee continues to investigate the mass murder of people at the Perm State National Research University, in which Timur Bekmansurov is involved.

The accused underwent a comprehensive psychological and psychiatric examination, which found him sane. The motives and goals of the crimes committed are being established," Bastrykin said.

Last September, the student opened fire on the university campus, killing six people. The suspect resisted the police during the detention and was wounded. He had part of his lower leg amputated as a result of the incident. The Dzerzhinsky district court in Perm arrested him for two months.

Related Topics

Murder Attack Fire Police Russia Student Perm September Salman Noman Enterpries Limited Court

Recent Stories

Biden imposes first sanctions over N. Korea weapon ..

Biden imposes first sanctions over N. Korea weapons program after missile tests

24 minutes ago
 Dengue activities be uploaded to citizen portal: C ..

Dengue activities be uploaded to citizen portal: Commissioner

34 seconds ago
 Cold, dry weather likely in KP: Met

Cold, dry weather likely in KP: Met

35 seconds ago
 Badminton: Kidambi, six others out of India Open w ..

Badminton: Kidambi, six others out of India Open with Covid

37 seconds ago
 PM given detailed briefing on Afghan situation dur ..

PM given detailed briefing on Afghan situation during ISI headquarters visit: Fa ..

38 seconds ago
 Judge delays Theranos founder sentencing to Septem ..

Judge delays Theranos founder sentencing to September

40 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.