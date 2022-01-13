Experts Rule Bekmansurov Who Staged Shooting Attack in Perm University Sane - Bastrykin

A psychological and psychiatric examination has ruled that Timur Bekmansurov, who staged a shooting attack in a Perm university, is sane, Russian Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin told Sputnik

"The Russian Investigative Committee continues to investigate the mass murder of people at the Perm State National Research University, in which Timur Bekmansurov is involved.

The accused underwent a comprehensive psychological and psychiatric examination, which found him sane. The motives and goals of the crimes committed are being established," Bastrykin said.

Last September, the student opened fire on the university campus, killing six people. The suspect resisted the police during the detention and was wounded. He had part of his lower leg amputated as a result of the incident. The Dzerzhinsky district court in Perm arrested him for two months.