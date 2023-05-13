UrduPoint.com

Explosion Hits Melitopol In Zaporizhzhia Region

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2023 | 12:20 AM

MELITOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) An explosion occurred in the Russian-controlled city of Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhia Region on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The blast was heard in the northern part of the city, and electricity was off in several neighborhoods of Melitopol.

