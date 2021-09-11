UrduPoint.com

Explosion Occurs At Tank Farm In Donetsk In Eastern Ukraine - Local Authorities

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

Explosion Occurs at Tank Farm in Donetsk in Eastern Ukraine - Local Authorities

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) An explosion occurred at an oil terminal in Donetsk in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine, Alexey Kulemzin, the chief of the city's administration, said on Saturday.

"A blast occurred at a tank farm in the Kirov district. [Emergency] services are working on site. The cause of the incident is being investigated," Kulemzin wrote on Telegram.

A local emergency service said it was putting out the flames.

There is no information on whether anyone was killed or injured.

