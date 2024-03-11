Explosion reported near vessel off Yemen: UK agency

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) An explosion was heard near a vessel off the Red Sea coast of Yemen on Monday, a British maritime security agency said, adding that both the vessel and crew were safe.

The ship "reported a sound of an explosion in the vicinity of the vessel" southwest of the Yemeni port of Salif, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said, noting that US-led coalition forces were investigating.

Security firm Ambrey said it was "aware of a 'missile'-related incident west of" the port city of Hodeidah, but did not elaborate.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for any attack.