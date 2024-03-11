Explosion Reported Near Vessel Off Yemen: UK Agency
Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) An explosion was heard near a vessel off the Red Sea coast of Yemen on Monday, a British maritime security agency said, adding that both the vessel and crew were safe.
The ship "reported a sound of an explosion in the vicinity of the vessel" southwest of the Yemeni port of Salif, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said, noting that US-led coalition forces were investigating.
Security firm Ambrey said it was "aware of a 'missile'-related incident west of" the port city of Hodeidah, but did not elaborate.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for any attack.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Qaladnars’ Sikandar Raza fined for violating code of conduct
Federal cabinet sworn in at President House
Federal cabinet to take oath at Aiwan-e-Sadr today
PSL 9: Naseem Shah fined over violation of code of conduct
Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova wins Miss World contest
Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible due to internet issue, jail off ..
Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to absence of First Lady
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024
Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi
PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators
PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller
More Stories From World
-
Portugal faces uncertainty after knife-edge election5 minutes ago
-
France's Macron faces backlash on assisted-dying plan15 minutes ago
-
Philippines aims to produce nearly 130,000 semiconductor talents by 202834 minutes ago
-
China's foreign trade expected to maintain growth in H1 2024: official34 minutes ago
-
Sweden joining NATO shows Putin 'failed': Stoltenberg35 minutes ago
-
Princess of Wales apologises over edited photograph45 minutes ago
-
China's exports of new energy passenger vehicles up in February1 hour ago
-
China-Europe freight train services see solid expansion in first two months1 hour ago
-
China's Bluetooth headphone market grows in 20231 hour ago
-
Five skiers found dead, one missing in Swiss Alps: police1 hour ago
-
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closes 1.43 pct higher1 hour ago
-
Japan revises Q4 economy to 0.4-pct growth1 hour ago