Explosion Reported Near Vessel Off Yemen: UK Agency

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Explosion reported near vessel off Yemen: UK agency

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) An explosion was heard near a vessel off the Red Sea coast of Yemen on Monday, a British maritime security agency said, adding that both the vessel and crew were safe.

The ship "reported a sound of an explosion in the vicinity of the vessel" southwest of the Yemeni port of Salif, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said, noting that US-led coalition forces were investigating.

Security firm Ambrey said it was "aware of a 'missile'-related incident west of" the port city of Hodeidah, but did not elaborate.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for any attack.

Related Topics

Attack Yemen United Kingdom

