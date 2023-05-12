Explosive Device Blasts in Melitopol, No Victims Reported - Authorities

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) An improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in the Russian-controlled city of Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhia Region on Friday morning, causing no injuries, local authorities said.

"Around 6:50 a.m. (03:50 GMT), an explosion occurred in Melitopol on Schmidt Street. According to preliminary information, an IED went off in a trash can. The cars standing nearby were damaged, the shock wave has broken windows in the nearest building," the city administration stated on social media.

The explosion caused no casualties, emergency services were working on the spot, the authorities added.

IED explosions have occurred in Melitopol frequently over the past weeks. On April 27, an explosive device went off near an apartment building, killing a senior police officer and injuring another person.

On May 2, the murder of local police deputy chief was attempted with an IED blast, resulting in no victims. On Thursday, an attempted attack on the Chief Judge of Zaporizhzhia region took place in the city, in which the judge survived, but two guards were injured.

Russia has considered the Zaporizhzhia Region to be part of its territory since September 30, 2022, when President Vladimir Putin and the head of the region signed an agreement on its incorporation in the country, following a referendum amid the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

Around 70% of the region is currently controlled by Russia, but Ukraine still controls the region's capital and biggest city, Zaporizhzhia.