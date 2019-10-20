Families of Siberia Dam Collapse Victims to Get $15,700 in Compensation Each - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) Families of people who lost their lives in the deadly dam collapse in the Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory will receive compensation of one million rubles ($15,700) each, the press service of the Russian Labor Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The dam belonging to a gold mining cooperative collapsed on Saturday in the vicinity of the village Shchetkino in the Kuraginsky district of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, Siberia. Two temporary living quarters were flooded, killing at least 15 gold miners. A total of 14 people remain in hospitals while five more were said to be missing.

"Each family of the victims will receive a one-time insurance payment of one million rubles, those injured in the incident ” a one-time insurance payment, which size will be individual.

In addition, victims' dependents will be granted individual monthly insurance payments," the statement said.

According to the statement, the Federal Service for Labor and Employment (Rostrud) is conducting its own investigation into the accident. According to Rostrud data, residents of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, the Republic of Khakassia, Kemerovo and Vologda regions were among those killed and injured in the collapse.

The Russian Investigative Committee said earlier in the day that the deadly dam collapse was likely caused by violations of safety rules at the local gold mining pit.