Family Of US Reporter Jailed In Russia Vows To Keep Fighting
Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2024 | 10:35 PM
One year after American journalist Evan Gershkovich was arrested in Russia on espionage charges, his family vowed Friday to continue fighting for his release, a pledge echoed by President Joe Biden
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) One year after American journalist Evan Gershkovich was arrested in Russia on espionage charges, his family vowed Friday to continue fighting for his release, a pledge echoed by President Joe Biden.
"We never anticipated this situation happening to our son and brother, let alone a full year with no certainty or clear path forward," his family said in a letter to the readers of the Wall Street Journal, Gershkovich's employer.
"But despite this long battle, we are still standing strong."
The 32-year-old reporter was detained by Russian security service agents on March 29, 2023, and accused of spying -- the first such charge against a Western journalist since the Soviet-era.
Gershkovich, his employers and the White House all vehemently reject the spying accusations, saying he was an honest journalist doing his job.
"Journalism is not a crime, and Evan went to Russia to do his job as a reporter --risking his safety to shine the light of truth on Russia's brutal aggression against Ukraine," Biden said in a statement.
He vowed to "continue working every day to secure his release" as well as to "denounce and impose costs for Russia's appalling attempts to use Americans as bargaining chips."
Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed willingness to exchange Gershkovich, and the Kremlin on Thursday said conversations were still ongoing behind the scenes.
- 'Ache in our hearts' -
In their letter, Gershkovich's parents, Mikhail and Ella, and sister Danielle described the past year as "unimaginable."
"It has felt like holding our breath," the family wrote. "We have been living with a constant ache in our hearts thinking about Evan every moment of every day."
The family, who has met with Biden, thanked the US government, the Journal, Gershkovich's friends and well-wishers for working towards his release and for their support.
"Throughout all the challenges in this tumultuous time we've watched as Evan has faced this uncertainty, stuck in a small cell, with limited news of the world, without his freedom.
"
The US government has declared that Gershkovich is wrongfully detained, meaning it effectively regards him as a political hostage.
"To Evan, to Paul Whelan, and to all Americans held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad: We are with you. And we will never stop working to bring you home," Biden said, referencing the case of a former US marine also jailed in Russia since 2018.
Democratic and Republican leaders of the bitterly divided US Congress united Friday in calling for Gershovich's release, as well as that of Whelan and others "wrongfully detained" by Russia.
"Journalism is not a crime, and reporters are not bargaining chips," their statement said.
UK Foreign Minister David Cameron called Russia's detention of Gershkovich "a damning indictment of its disregard for media freedom, and the values of truth and objectivity."
Over the past year, Gershkovich's family has watched footage and photographs from a Moscow court where he appeared every few weeks to have his pre-trial detention extended continually.
"We have watched him face this with his head held high because he is innocent," the family wrote in their letter.
This week the court in Moscow ruled that Gershkovich would remain in detention until at least late June.
On Friday, the Wall Street Journal published a large blank space on its front page under the headline: "His story should be here."
At Moscow's Lefortovo prison, the reporter shares a small cell with another inmate.
He gets an hour-long walk in a small prison yard every day, tries to stay fit through exercise and relies on fruit and vegetables sent by friends to supplement the meager prison diet.
"We will continue fighting for Evan's freedom, whatever it takes," the family's letter said.
md/tjj/des/bgs
Recent Stories
Mirwaiz demands unrestricted access to mosques during Ramazan
Polish govt moves to bypass president veto over emergency contraception
387 traders fined in Shaheed Benazirabad division for violating price list
City School, Happy Palace Green College clinch victories in inter college Ramada ..
Huge crane ready to clear Baltimore bridge debris
GDA addresses public concerns on sewerage system installation
US Fed's preferred inflation gauge ticks up as fuel costs rise
US Fed's preferred inflation gauge ticks up as fuel costs rise
Minister directs swift completion of Modular Theaters at PIC
HCCI delegation calls on KP Governor
SPSC's assistant controller booked in paper leak case arrested
Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor visits utility stores
More Stories From World
-
Polish govt moves to bypass president veto over emergency contraception19 minutes ago
-
Huge crane ready to clear Baltimore bridge debris20 minutes ago
-
US Fed's preferred inflation gauge ticks up as fuel costs rise25 minutes ago
-
US Fed's preferred inflation gauge ticks up as fuel costs rise25 minutes ago
-
China's Global Security Initiative 'crucial in fight against terrorism': Forum2 hours ago
-
Blackouts hit three Ukrainian regions after Russian air attack2 hours ago
-
China, India hold 'candid, in-depth' talks on boundary issues but Jaishankar says 'won't compromise'2 hours ago
-
Boao forum for Asia 2024 concludes on successful note3 hours ago
-
Turkey's Erdogan to hold White House talks with Biden in May3 hours ago
-
China special team carries out emergency response work with Chinese Embassy in Pakistan: Lin Jian4 hours ago
-
Disinformation targeting Brigitte Macron spreads beyond France5 hours ago
-
Polish president vetoes move to restore access to emergency contraception5 hours ago