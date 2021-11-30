Far-Right Pundit Zemmour Announces His Candidacy for President of France

(@imziishan)

French far-right pundit and presidential hopeful Eric Zemmour officially announced on Tuesday that he would run in the presidential election, scheduled for April 2022

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) French far-right pundit and presidential hopeful Eric Zemmour officially announced on Tuesday that he would run in the presidential election, scheduled for April 2022.

"I decided to submit my candidacy for the presidential election," Zemmour said in a video address on his official YouTube account.