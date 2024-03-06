Far-right Threatens To Scare Off German Industry's New Talent
Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2024 | 11:20 AM
Dresden, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) In its search for sorely needed talent, German chipmaker Infineon is looking as far as Guatemala, but the rise of the far-right at home risks making the move unappealing and harming the industry.
The semiconductor group has plans for a new five-billion-euro ($5.4-billion) factory in eastern Germany -- and it is not the only one.
Backed by huge government subsidies, US chipmaker Intel is planning a plant in the city of Magdeburg, while the Taiwanese giant TSMC will put down roots in Dresden.
For all the region's advantages -- a good position in the heart of Europe and an established industrial base -- its politics could yet be a drag.
In Saxony, which already hosts the biggest concentration of chipmakers in Europe, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is polling over 30 percent ahead of European and regional elections later this year.
Success for the AfD risks "holding back our growth potential", Frank Boesenberg, the head of regional industry lobby group "Silicon Saxony", told AFP.
According to the group's estimates, chipmakers in Saxony will have 25,000 jobs to fill by 2030, while the local working-age population will shrink by 300,000.
"There are too few young people in the region," said Boesenberg. "We need immigration."
However, the anti-immigration politics of the AfD could put off potential recruits and damage the industry.
"A policy of isolation is a threat to prosperity," Infineon's CEO Jochen Hanebeck warned on professional social network LinkedIn.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024
Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000
Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage claimed by far-left group
Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for return from doping ban
326,000 tickets for Paris Olympics opening ceremony: minister
Meta says looking into global Facebook, Instagram outage
Federal Shariat court takes legal action against deforestation
PTI must choose reconciliation instead of confrontation: Dr. Musadik
HESCO claims recovery of Rs11.62 billion from defaulting consumers, power thieve ..
Indian police arrest five more after Spanish tourist gang raped
World Punjabi Conference starts
More Stories From World
-
Trump set for Super Tuesday knockout in White House race7 minutes ago
-
Trump hails Super Tuesday wins in race to the White House47 minutes ago
-
Xi emphasizes need to develop new quality productive forces57 minutes ago
-
Peru PM resigns amid influence-peddling claims2 hours ago
-
Food deliveries to northern Gaza facing 'further setbacks': UN agency2 hours ago
-
Shady bleaching jabs fuel health fears, scams in W. Africa2 hours ago
-
Xabi Alonso: Rising star catches eye of Liverpool, Bayern2 hours ago
-
Portugal: Europe's last open door for immigrants2 hours ago
-
Venezuela will hold presidential elections on July 28: official3 hours ago
-
Artificial glaciers stave off drought in Kyrgyzstan3 hours ago
-
Ignored by 'Oppenheimer,' atomic test victims speak out3 hours ago
-
From edge of extinction to Australia's croc 'paradise'3 hours ago