Open Menu

Fatah-Hamas Talks In Beijing On Promoting Intra-Palestinian Reconciliation: China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Fatah-Hamas talks in Beijing on promoting intra-Palestinian reconciliation: China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The representatives of the Palestinian National Liberation Movement (Fatah) and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) recently visited Beijing at the invitation of China for in-depth and candid talks on promoting intra-Palestinian reconciliation, and the negotiations progressed to discussing next steps, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said during his regular briefing on Tuesday.

The spokesperson was responding to a question that whether the two sides had fully expressed their political will to achieve reconciliation through dialogue and consultation, and the issues they discussed.

They agreed to continue the dialogue process and strive for the early realization of Palestinian unity, Lin said.

He noted that the two sides highly appreciated China's firm support of the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights, thanked China for its efforts to promote Palestine's internal unity, and reached an agreement on the next step of dialogue.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Palestine China Jian Beijing Agreement Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

7 minutes ago
 Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

22 minutes ago
 Empowering women for employment is the need of hou ..

Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid

29 minutes ago
 Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measu ..

Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry

39 minutes ago
 Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s ..

Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program

2 hours ago
 BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies in ..

BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..

2 hours ago
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies tod ..

Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today

2 hours ago
 Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert i ..

Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Proper ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..

5 hours ago
 vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador ..

Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..

5 hours ago
 FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets ..

FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..

6 hours ago
 IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

6 hours ago

More Stories From World