Fatah-Hamas Talks In Beijing On Promoting Intra-Palestinian Reconciliation: China
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2024 | 07:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The representatives of the Palestinian National Liberation Movement (Fatah) and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) recently visited Beijing at the invitation of China for in-depth and candid talks on promoting intra-Palestinian reconciliation, and the negotiations progressed to discussing next steps, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said during his regular briefing on Tuesday.
The spokesperson was responding to a question that whether the two sides had fully expressed their political will to achieve reconciliation through dialogue and consultation, and the issues they discussed.
They agreed to continue the dialogue process and strive for the early realization of Palestinian unity, Lin said.
He noted that the two sides highly appreciated China's firm support of the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights, thanked China for its efforts to promote Palestine's internal unity, and reached an agreement on the next step of dialogue.
