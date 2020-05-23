UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBI Names Shooter In Terrorist Attack On Navy Base In US State Of Texas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 12:10 AM

FBI Names Shooter in Terrorist Attack on Navy Base in US State of Texas

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) The suspect killed in Thursday's botched terrorist attack on a US naval base in Texas was identified as Adam Salim Alsahli, the FBI said on Friday.

"Now that next of kin has been notified, the FBI officially confirms that the suspect in Thursday's #CorpusNASShooting has been identified as 20 year old Adam Salim Alsahli," the FBI field office in the Texas city of Houston said on Twitter, without providing additional details.

Alsahli, who was killed by security forces at the Corpus Christi Naval Station after unsuccessfully attempting to crash through an entrance, was originally from Syria, according to media reports.

The US resident reportedly made several posts on social media supporting Islamist terror groups such as Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), banned in Russia.

Related Topics

Al Qaeda Attack Terrorist Syria Russia Social Media Twitter Corpus Christi Houston FBI Media From

Recent Stories

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, VP, ..

41 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima extends Eid al-Fitr greetings to wi ..

41 minutes ago

Community Development Authority: 871,000 benefited ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid allocates AED5.6 billion worth ..

1 hour ago

Sunday Eid al-Fitr in Saudi Arabia

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic st ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.