WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a $250,000 reward for the information about Russian citizen Konstantin Kilimnik over his suspected role in the alleged interference into the 2016 US presidential election.

"In June 2018, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Kilimnik after he was charged with obstruction of justice & conspiracy to obstruct justice. #FBI is offering a reward of up to $250,000 for info leading to the arrest of Kilimnik," Washington's office of the FBI wrote on its Twitter page on late Thursday.

The wanted Russian citizen is believed to have been a partner of Donald Trump's one-time presidential campaign manager Paul Manafort. The US security services believe that he was linked to the Russian intelligence, which was refuted by Kilimnik himself.

Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in the US political system, saying the allegations have been invented to excuse the 2016 loss of presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.