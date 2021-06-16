FBI Probing Foreign Ties of US 'Domestic Terrorists' - Director

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The FBI is looking for possible ties between foreign non-state actors and domestic terrorists in the United States as part of the investigation of the US Capitol unrest and can not rule out that the latter received funding from abroad, FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a congressional testimony.

"We are very focused on the interplay between different types of... non-state actors overseas and domestic terrorists here in the United States," Wray told the US House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Tuesday.

Wray acknowledged the FBI has not found evidence of foreign funding for groups whose members took part in the January 6 events, but said would not rule it out.

"Certainly, the possibility of a foreign funding or support for domestic violent extremism is something that is particularly high on our priority list," Wray said.

On January 6, a group of supporters of then President Donald Trump entered the US Capitol to protest the congressional certification of the election in several states that Trump claimed were fraudulent. Wray told lawmakers that around 500 suspects have been detained across the United States and more arrests are coming.