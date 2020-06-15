UrduPoint.com
Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic In France Not Over, But First Victory Achieved - Macron

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 02:00 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) The fight against the coronavirus in France is not over yet, but the country has already claimed the first victory, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday.

"The fight against the epidemic is not over, but I am glad alongside you of this first victory against the virus," Macron said during his address to the nation.

The leader refers to the fact that starting Monday, all French territories but Mayotte and French Guiana ” overseas departments of France, where COVID-19  is still actively circulating ”  are going into the so-called "green zone," which will allow to renew a lot of economic activity.

Macron added that restaurants and cafes would fully resume operations in the Ile-de-France region.

Since June 2, only terraces have been opened.

In addition, kindergartens and schools will be able to accept all students on a mandatory basis starting June 22, the President said.

Macron also confirmed that the second round of French municipal elections, which was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, would take place on June 28.

France began lifting its lockdown measures on May 11 by reopening educational facilities, entertainment venues, public places, including cafes and restaurants, in the "green" regions of the country, which are less affected by the virus. As of Sunday, France has confirmed over 157,000 COVID-19 cases, and 29,407 related fatalities.

