Finnish Company Wartsila Invests $1.2Mln in Producing Hydrocarbon Fuel Out of Air

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Finnish power plants and energy systems manufacturer Wartsila on Tuesday announced allocating additional one million euro ($1.2 million) to start-up company Soletair Power Oy, which has developed a technology that allows conversion of carbon dioxide (CO2) into synthetic fuel.

In April 2019, Wartsila gave Soletair Power Oy the initial funding of 500,000 Euros ($600,420).

"The technology group Wärtsilä has invested a further EUR 1 million in Soletair Power Oy, a Finnish CO2 direct air capture technology company .

.. This latest investment enables Soletair Power to further its global sales efforts and to scale up the manufacturing of its CO2 capture solution for building ventilation," Wartsila said in a statement.

The start-up's technology involves capturing CO2 and in-house air supplied to a building's ventilation and then combining it with hydrogen, produced by an electrolyzer module powered by renewable energy, into hydrocarbons for energy or manufacturing needs.