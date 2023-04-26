UrduPoint.com

Fire At Japanese Poultry Farm Supposedly Kills About 150,000 Chickens - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2023 | 10:50 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) A fire occurred at a poultry farm in the Japanese prefecture of Ibaraki on Wednesday, supposedly killing around 150,000 chickens, Japanese media reported. 

The fire was registered at around 03:00 a.m.

local time (18:00 GMT on Tuesday) at the farm in the city of Omitama, the NHK broadcaster reported. One of 10 chicken coops, with about 150,000 domestic birds inside, was completely destroyed.

All chickens died, according to preliminary estimates. The cause of the fire is being investigated, the report said.

