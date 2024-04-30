Open Menu

Fire Destroys 33 Houses In Myanmar's Yangon

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Fire destroys 33 houses in Myanmar's Yangon

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) A fire destroyed 33 houses and affected over 112 people from 26 households in Myanmar's Yangon, an official from the Myanmar Fire Services Department told Xinhua on Tuesday.

The fire broke out at Shwepyitha Township at around 12 p.

m. local time on Monday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The affected people were temporarily moved to a monastery, the official said.

There were no casualties due to fire, he added.

