First Syrian Refugees Arrive At Camp Near Iraq's Bardarash - UN

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 09:29 PM

First Syrian Refugees Arrive at Camp Near Iraq's Bardarash - UN

Some 300 Syrians fleeing the Turkish incursion arrived Wednesday at a refugee camp near the northern Iraqi town of Bardarash, the United Nations' refugee agency said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Some 300 Syrians fleeing the Turkish incursion arrived Wednesday at a refugee camp near the northern Iraqi town of Bardarash, the United Nations' refugee agency said.

"[The] first group of 300 Syrian refugees have just arrived at a refugee camp near Bardarash in Dohuk, Kurdistan Region of Iraq," it tweeted.

The refugee agency's spokeswoman, Liz Throssell, said 184 refugees crossed into Iraq on Monday, followed by 277 who arrived overnight into Tuesday. They were given food and essentials at a reception center in Dohuk.

An estimated 2,000 people are moving toward the Syrian-Iraqi border, she said.

Many of refugees have been fleeing homes in the Kurdish-majority Kobane area in northeastern Syria to escape the Turkish offensive, which started last week.

