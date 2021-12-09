UrduPoint.com

Fitch Ratings Downgrade Evergrande To Restricted Default Amid Non-Payment Of Coupons

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 07:26 PM

Fitch Ratings Downgrade Evergrande to Restricted Default Amid Non-Payment of Coupons

The US credit rating agency Fitch Ratings on Thursday downgraded the Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of China Evergrande Group and its subsidiaries, Hengda Real Estate Group and Tianji Holding Limited, from "C" (distressed) to "RD" (restricted default) for inability to pay annual interest on bonds

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) The US credit rating agency Fitch Ratings on Thursday downgraded the Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of China Evergrande Group and its subsidiaries, Hengda Real Estate Group and Tianji Holding Limited, from "C" (distressed) to "RD" (restricted default) for inability to pay annual interest on bonds.

"The downgrades reflect the non-payment of coupons due 6 November 2021 for Tianji's USD645 million 13% bonds and USD590 million 13.75% bonds after the grace period lapsed on 6 December. The non-payment is consistent with an 'RD' rating, signifying the uncured expiry of any applicable grace period, cure period or default forbearance period following a payment default on a material financial obligation," Fitch posted on its website.

The agency added that it believes Evergrande "would be liquidated in a bankruptcy because it is an asset-trading company."

The China Evergrande Group is the second largest property developer in China. Since July, Evergrande has been on the verge of default after years of growth and active borrowing. Declining sales, a high-risk business model and Beijing's actions to curb a boom in the Chinese housing market pushed the company into crisis. In late June, Evergrande's debt was $304 billion.

Related Topics

Business China Company Cure Beijing Indonesian Rupiah June July November December Market From Billion Million Housing

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court declares plea incomplete agai ..

Islamabad High Court declares plea incomplete against closure of schools

15 seconds ago
 Fine imposed on 3 restaurants for Corona SOPs viol ..

Fine imposed on 3 restaurants for Corona SOPs violations

17 seconds ago
 Putin Calls for Thorough Investigation of Torture ..

Putin Calls for Thorough Investigation of Torture Incidents in Prisons, Systemic ..

18 seconds ago
 Minister lauds PDA role in development, beautifica ..

Minister lauds PDA role in development, beautification of city

22 seconds ago
 ENOC signs MoU with Quantafuel and Dubal Holding f ..

ENOC signs MoU with Quantafuel and Dubal Holding for plastic-to-liquid plants

26 minutes ago
 DC reviews situation of sale of urea, fertilizers ..

DC reviews situation of sale of urea, fertilizers at fixed rates

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.