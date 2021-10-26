UrduPoint.com

Five Dead, 11 Injured In North China Vehicle Pileup

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 12:06 PM

Five dead, 11 injured in north China vehicle pileup

Five were killed and 11 injured in a vehicle pileup on Tuesday morning in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, local authorities said

HOHHOT, Oct. 26 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Five were killed and 11 injured in a vehicle pileup on Tuesday morning in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, local authorities said.

At around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, a semi-trailer truck collided with three vans and one motorcycle in Guyang County, Baotou City of Inner Mongolia.

By 8:30 a.m., the rescue work was completed and the injured were rushed to the local hospital for treatment. Two of them were seriously injured, and the other nine had minor injuries.

Further investigation into the accident is still underway.

Related Topics

Accident Injured China Vehicle Baotou Mongolia

Recent Stories

Accelerating vivo’s 5G journey: Interview with T ..

Accelerating vivo’s 5G journey: Interview with Tamrakar Rakesh, 5G Standard Ex ..

17 minutes ago
 Chinese Foreign Minister Calls on Taliban to Be Op ..

Chinese Foreign Minister Calls on Taliban to Be Open, Protect Rights of Women, C ..

2 minutes ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Tuesday

2 minutes ago
 Woman teacher expelled in India for expressing joy ..

Woman teacher expelled in India for expressing joy over Pakistan's T20 win

6 minutes ago
 Japan's major volcano Mt. Aso expected to erupt ag ..

Japan's major volcano Mt. Aso expected to erupt again

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan witnesses highest inflation first ever in ..

Pakistan witnesses highest inflation first ever in 70 years

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.