Five Killed In Chilean Military Helicopter Crash - Air Force

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2023 | 08:13 PM

A Chilean air force (FACH) helicopter has crashed in the country's Los Lagos region, killing five crew members, the FACH said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) A Chilean air force (FACH) helicopter has crashed in the country's Los Lagos region, killing five crew members, the FACH said on Tuesday.

"The Chilean Air Force reports that ... a Bell-412 military helicopter suffered an accident ... on July 31 in ...

the San Juan de la Costa district, Los Lagos Region ... The crew, which included five officers, died on the spot," the FACH said on Twitter.

The crash occurred when the crew was conducting night flight training, the air force added.

The BioBioChile radio reported, citing firefighters, that the helicopter caught fire during the flight and crashed in a hard-to-reach forest area.

