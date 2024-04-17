Open Menu

Five Killed In Russian Strike On Chernigiv: Mayor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Five killed in Russian strike on Chernigiv: mayor

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) A Russian strike on the northern Ukrainian city of Chernigiv has left at least five people dead, its mayor said Wednesday, in Moscow's latest aerial assault on Ukraine.

The region, which borders Belarus to the north, was occupied at the beginning of Russia's invasion but has been spared fierce fighting for around two years since Moscow's army withdrew.

Mayor Oleksandr Lomako told state media that the strike had ripped into a "very populated area" of the city.

"There has been a direct hit on a civilian infrastructural building," Lomako said on social media.

"Unfortunately, we already know about five dead.

The search operation is still ongoing," he added.

The governor of the region, Vyacheslav Chaus, said the strikes had hit near the centre of Chernigiv city and that rescue teams were working on the scene.

Chernigiv city lies some 145 kilometres (90 miles) north of Ukraine's capital Kyiv and had a pre-war population of around 285,000 people.

It was badly damaged when Russian tanks swept into Ukraine from Belarusian territory in February 2022.

Ukraine has been appealing to its allies abroad to supply it with more sophisticated air defence systems to ward off systematic Russian strikes on key infrastructure.

Related Topics

Dead Army Governor Ukraine Moscow Russia Social Media Belarus February Media From

Recent Stories

Babar Azam might be rested during T20I series agai ..

Babar Azam might be rested during T20I series against Kiwis: Pakistan head coach

1 hour ago
 vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photogr ..

Vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photography and Premium Design

1 hour ago
 Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s ec ..

Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s economic reforms

1 hour ago
 Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islama ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islamabad

2 hours ago
 NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana referen ..

NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana reference

2 hours ago
 US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst chal ..

US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over r ..

Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid

16 hours ago
 France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

16 hours ago
 UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West ..

UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank

16 hours ago
 COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in va ..

COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors

16 hours ago

More Stories From World