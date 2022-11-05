MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) At least five people were killed and four others were injured in a fire at a nightclub in the Russian city of Kostroma, an emergency services' spokesperson told Sputnik.

The fire erupted overnight at the "Poligon" nightclub and restaurant and spread over 3,500 square meters (37,670 square feet).

According to the Russian emergencies ministry, 250 people were evacuated from the building.

"Five people died, four were injured in the nightclub-restaurant 'Poligon,'" an emergency services' spokesperson told Sputnik on Saturday morning.

The spokesperson specified that the roof of the nightclub building collapsed as a result of the fire.