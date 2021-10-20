Five People Killed, Two Injured In Ammunition Depot Blast In Central Syria - Source
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 03:20 PM
DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Five people were killed and two others injured in the explosion at an ammunition depot in Syria's central Hama province, a security source told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"Five people were killed and two others injured in the explosion at the ammunition depot of a unit of the National Defence Forces (pro-government militia) on the Hama-Homs highway," the source said.