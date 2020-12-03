UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Floods Kill Nine In Southern Thailand

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 08:51 PM

Floods kill nine in southern Thailand

Flash floods have claimed at least nine lives in southern Thailand and affected half a million people, officials said Thursday as the region braced for even more rain

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Flash floods have claimed at least nine lives in southern Thailand and affected half a million people, officials said Thursday as the region braced for even more rain.

The deaths all came in Nakhon Si Thammarat province, where a state of emergency has been declared. The youngest victim was just five years old.

Scores of homes have been damaged and more than half a million people from 210,000 households are affected.

Almost 150,000 hectares of farmland is under water.

"This year is the worst we've seen here in 50 years," Nakhon Si Thammarat governor Kraisorn Visitwong told AFP.

"We've had floods in certain parts of our province every year, but never this volume and the currents never this strong. We can't even use our boats." The main airport remained open to flights but was surrounded by water. Military vehicles were ferrying passengers to the terminal.

Six other provinces -- Narathiwat, Songkhla, Pattani, Surat Thani, Chumphon and Phatthalung -- were also experiencing flooding.

Heavy rain began a week earlier and was expected to continue over the coming days as a strong monsoon sits over the Gulf of Thailand and a low-pressure system in the Strait of Malacca.

Related Topics

Thailand Governor Water Vehicles Malacca Phatthalung Pattani Chumphon Narathiwat Nakhon Si Thammarat Songkhla Surat Thani All From Million Airport

Recent Stories

Shamma bint Mohammed launches ‘New Home’ initi ..

6 minutes ago

Norwegian Air Shuttle unveils rescue plan

12 seconds ago

Work underway to resolve issue of educational boar ..

16 seconds ago

Anti Corruption Department recovers 945 Kanal from ..

18 seconds ago

Superintendent inspects Attock, Kundian railway se ..

21 seconds ago

Covid-19 SOPs compliance week to start from Saturd ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.