Football: Africa Cup of Nations table

SanPédro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations table in the Ivory Coast on Wednesday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Group F

Morocco 1 1 0 0 3 0 3

DR Congo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Zambia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Tanzania 1 0 0 1 0 3 0

Note: Group winners and runners-up and four highest-ranked third-placed teams qualify for knockout stage