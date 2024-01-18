Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Table
Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2024 | 01:30 AM
SanPédro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations table in the Ivory Coast on Wednesday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Group F
Morocco 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
DR Congo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Zambia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tanzania 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
Note: Group winners and runners-up and four highest-ranked third-placed teams qualify for knockout stage
Recent Stories
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..
AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment process
Meeting held to review election arrangements in Abbottabad
ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during election campaign: DIG
CCPO reviews performance of Investigation Wing
WASA need funds for replacement of sewerage, water supply systems
Ashrafi strongly condemns Iran's airspace violation
Police arrest 6 gamblers, recover Rs. 4000 stake money
Iranian attack inside Pakistan’s territory, a serious breach of sovereignty, v ..
More Stories From World
-
Poland to probe previous government's spyware use5 minutes ago
-
Cricket: India v Afghanistan 3rd T20 scores14 minutes ago
-
Rohit stars as India outlast Afghanistan in second Super Over14 minutes ago
-
Football: Asian Cup Group A results and table15 minutes ago
-
Rohit stars as India down Afghanistan in second Super Over15 minutes ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations result15 minutes ago
-
Brentford's Toney 'free' after betting ban15 minutes ago
-
Russia says targeted French mercenaries in Ukraine strike25 minutes ago
-
C.Africa mine blast kills peacekeeper: UN25 minutes ago
-
UN chief 'deeply concerned' over Iran's missile attack on Pakistan, urges restraint: Spokesperson55 minutes ago
-
Amid continuing Israel's Gaza attacks, UN Chief urges global backing of two-state solution2 hours ago
-
Heavy snow, freezing rain warnings hamper German travel3 hours ago